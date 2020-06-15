Overview

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Ashraf Alim works at Lung and Sleep Disorder Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.