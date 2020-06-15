See All Critical Care Medicine Doctors in Bakersfield, CA
Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD

Critical Care Medicine
3.8 (22)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Ashraf Alim works at Lung and Sleep Disorder Center in Bakersfield, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Muhammad Ashraf Alim MD Inc.
    3008 Sillect Ave Ste 140, Bakersfield, CA 93308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 377-0091

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventist Health Bakersfield
  • Bakersfield Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma

COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Sleep Apnea
Asthma
Abdominal Pain
Abnormal Thyroid
Acute Bowel Infarction
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anorectal Abscess
Anxiety
Appendicitis
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Arthritis of the Neck
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Autoimmune Diseases
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Bedsores
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Biliary Atresia
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Breath Testing
Bronchitis
Bronchopulmonary Aspergillosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Canker Sore
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension)
Chronic Sinusitis
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Cluster Headache
Coccygeal Pain
Colorectal Cancer
Confusion
Constipation
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
COPD-Like Dyspnea
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Enteritis
Fever
Fibromyalgia
Gait Abnormality
Gallstones
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Headache
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
Hiatal Hernia
Hip Pointer Injuries
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypoglycemia
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Ileus
Insomnia
Interstitial Lung Disease
Intestinal Obstruction
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Ischemic Colitis
Itchy Skin
Joint Pain
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Lung Cancer
Lung Nodule
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Mechanical Ventilation
Megacolon
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mold Allergy
Mold Toxicity
Narcolepsy
Nausea
Neurogenic Bladder
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Osteosarcoma
Otitis Media
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pleural Effusion
Pneumohemothorax
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Pulmonary Disease
Pulmonary Embolism
Pulmonary Fibrosis
Pulmonary Hypertension
Pulmonary Insufficiency
Pulmonary Procedures
Pulmonary Rehabilitation Services
Rash
Respiratory Failure
Respiratory Management
Restless Leg Syndrome
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sarcoidosis
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Secondary Malignancies
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Disorders
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
Systemic Sclerosis
Thrombosis
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Torticollis
Umbilical Hernia
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Valley Fever
Vascular Disease
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Ventral Hernia
Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 15, 2020
    He has a very excellent staff. Dr. Ashraf-Alim is very friendly and explains everything clearly. The best service.
    Colleen — Jun 15, 2020
    About Dr. Muhammad Ashraf Alim, MD

    Specialties
    • Critical Care Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1588619464
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of California Los Angeles
    Residency
    • Grace Hospital Wayne State University
    Internship
    • Grace Hosp-Wayne State U
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College
    Undergraduate School
    • D.J. Science College
