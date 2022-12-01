Overview of Dr. Muhammad Anis, MD

Dr. Muhammad Anis, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Sindh Medical College Karachi and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.



Dr. Anis works at Nephrology & Hypertension Associates in Langhorne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hypotension (Excluding Maternal), Hyperkalemia and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.