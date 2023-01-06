Overview of Dr. Muhammad Arif, MD

Dr. Muhammad Arif, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Castle, PA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Beaver, Heritage Valley Sewickley and Upmc Jameson.



Dr. Arif works at Lucien Diagnostic Imaging in New Castle, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.