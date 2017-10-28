Overview

Dr. Muhammad Aslam, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Palm Bay, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center and Palm Bay Hospital.



Dr. Aslam works at Heart Care in Palm Bay, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.