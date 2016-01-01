Dr. Athar accepts Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad Athar, MD
Dr. Muhammad Athar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Critical Care Medicine. They graduated from University of Health Sciences, Lahore Rawalpindi Medical College and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital, Jefferson Stratford Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Jefferson Neurosciences Center909 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Consumer Health Network
- CorVel
- Fortified Provider Network
- Galaxy Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Keystone Health Plan East
- One Net
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Male
- 1043308323
- Cooper University Hospital
- Mercy Philadelphia Hospital
- Mercy Philadelphia Hospital
- University of Health Sciences, Lahore Rawalpindi Medical College
- Critical Care Medicine and Internal Medicine
- Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
- Jefferson Stratford Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Dr. Athar speaks Hindi.
