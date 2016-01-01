Dr. Muhammad Athar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Athar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Athar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Athar, MD is a Pulmonologist in North Chesterfield, VA. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Johnston-Willis Hospital, Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital, Parham Doctors' Hospital and Retreat Doctors' Hospital.
Dr. Athar works at
Locations
Pulmonary Associates of Richmond1000 Boulders Pkwy Ste 200, North Chesterfield, VA 23225 Directions (804) 430-5053Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Parham Doctors' Hospital
- Retreat Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Athar, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- English
- 1063673606
Education & Certifications
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Critical Care Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Athar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Athar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Athar works at
Dr. Athar has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Athar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Athar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Athar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Athar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Athar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.