Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Merrillville, IN
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD

Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.

Dr. Atif works at MD Emergent Care Inc in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Gary, IN and Jamestown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Atif's Office Locations

    MD Emergent Care Inc
    5304 Broadway, Merrillville, IN 46410 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 370-6462
    The Methodist Hospitals Inc.
    600 Grant St, Gary, IN 46402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (219) 302-8396
    Jamestown Regional Medical Center
    436 Central Ave W, Jamestown, TN 38556 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (931) 879-8171

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage

Hemorrhoids
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Abdominal Pain
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Duodenal Polypectomy
Hiatal Hernia
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Wound Repair
Abdominoplasty
Acid Reflux Surgery
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anorectal Abscess
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Appendicitis
Barrett's Esophagus
Biopsy of Breast
Bladder Surgery
Colectomy
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Cyst Incision and Drainage
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open)
Esophageal Varices
Esophagectomy (Esophagogastrostomy, Esophagojejunostomy)
Excision of Stomach Tumor
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal
Gallbladder Removal
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic
Gallstones
Gastrectomy
Gastric Bypass Surgery, Open
Gastric Ulcer
Gynecologic Cancer
Hernia Repair
Hidradenitis
Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)
Laparotomy
Lipomas
Lumpectomy
Lung Cancer
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatectomy (incl. Pancreas Transplant and Whipple Procedure)
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Port Placements or Replacements
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures)
Puncture Aspiration
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage)
Rib Fracture
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Splenectomy
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Thoracentesis
Tonsillitis
Traumatic Brain Injury
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407866890
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Atif is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Atif has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Atif has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Atif. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Atif.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Atif, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Atif appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

