Overview of Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD

Dr. Muhammad Atif, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Merrillville, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA HOSPITALS AND CLINICS and is affiliated with Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Atif works at MD Emergent Care Inc in Merrillville, IN with other offices in Gary, IN and Jamestown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.