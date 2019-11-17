Overview

Dr. Muhammad Azrak, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their residency with Wm Beaumont Hospital



Dr. Azrak works at Oakwood Gastroenterology in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Taylor, MI and Wayne, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.