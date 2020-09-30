Overview

Dr. Muhammad Bakleh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.



Dr. Bakleh works at Endocrine Consultants of Mid Michigan PC in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.