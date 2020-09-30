Dr. Muhammad Bakleh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bakleh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Bakleh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Bakleh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint and Mclaren Lapeer Region.
Dr. Bakleh works at
Locations
-
1
Endocrine Consultants of Mid Michigan PC5040 VILLA LINDE PKWY, Flint, MI 48532 Directions (810) 230-0788
Hospital Affiliations
- Mclaren Flint
- Mclaren Lapeer Region
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bakleh?
I was sent to Dr Bakleh by my doctor for test on my typhoid and was so glad he did he was so made me feel so comfortable and was so informative so glad that I went to him. The staff was friendly and very helpful.
About Dr. Muhammad Bakleh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003921610
Education & Certifications
- University of Damascus / Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bakleh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bakleh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bakleh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bakleh works at
Dr. Bakleh has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bakleh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Bakleh. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bakleh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bakleh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bakleh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.