Overview of Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD

Dr. Muhammad Bashir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Merced, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Fgn Med Grad Exam Med Scis and is affiliated with Adventist Health Clear Lake, Enloe Medical Center, Glenn Medical Center, Oroville Hospital, Plumas District Hospital, Saint Elizabeth Community Hospital and Seneca District Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Chronic Kidney Diseases and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.