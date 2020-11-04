See All Hematologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD

Hematology
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD

Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Beg works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Beg's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 648-4180
  2. 2
    University Hospital Medical Oncology Clinic-physical Therapy
    2201 Inwood Rd, Dallas, TX 75235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 645-4673

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test

Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Erythropoietin Test
Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hypercoagulable State
Leukocytosis
Neutropenia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Bleeding Disorders
Myeloma
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    Nov 04, 2020
    He is clear, concise, on point, discerning, empathetic, and listens. I mean listens with understanding. He exudes confidence that is reassuring in the dynamic process of Chemo Therapy. He is compassionate when discussing the side affects of Chemo and always has options in dealing with these side affects. I would highly recommend him to anyone needing Chemo Therapy. Communication and Team with the patient is outstanding. One on One with Dr. Beg is outstanding, the absolute best.
    irvin Peak — Nov 04, 2020
    About Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1508077298
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Beg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Beg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Beg works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. View the full address on Dr. Beg’s profile.

    Dr. Beg has seen patients for Venous Embolism and Thrombosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Beg. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

