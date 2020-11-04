Overview of Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD

Dr. Muhammad Beg, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE.



Dr. Beg works at University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.