Overview

Dr. Muhammad Chaudhry, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Ayud Medical College and is affiliated with UT Health North Campus Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Chaudhry works at Ut Health North Campus Tyler in Tyler, TX with other offices in Mitchell, SD and Allen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Sinus Bradycardia, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.