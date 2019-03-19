Overview of Dr. Muhammad Choudhury, MD

Dr. Muhammad Choudhury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.



Dr. Choudhury works at Urology Center Of Westchester in Hawthorne, NY with other offices in Mamaroneck, NY and Valhalla, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.