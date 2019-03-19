Dr. Muhammad Choudhury, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhury is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Choudhury, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Choudhury, MD
Dr. Muhammad Choudhury, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hawthorne, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Dr. Choudhury's Office Locations
-
1
Urological Faculty Associates PC19 Bradhurst Ave Ste 1900, Hawthorne, NY 10532 Directions (914) 347-1900
-
2
Wmchealth Physicians - Mamaroneck - Multi-specialty689 Mamaroneck Ave Fl 2, Mamaroneck, NY 10543 Directions (914) 347-1900
-
3
Westchester Medical Center100 Woods Rd, Valhalla, NY 10595 Directions (914) 493-7000Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Choudhury is a highly knowledgeable and honest doctor. Despite his office being very busy, he takes his time to explain the course of treatment and the pros and cons of each step. His office staff is very courteous.
About Dr. Muhammad Choudhury, MD
- Urology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1093799397
Education & Certifications
- SYLHET MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhury has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Choudhury accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Choudhury has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Choudhury works at
Dr. Choudhury has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Choudhury on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhury. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhury.
