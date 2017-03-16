Dr. Muhammad Ehtesham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ehtesham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ehtesham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Ehtesham, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Farmington Hills, MI. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Ascension Saint John Hospital and Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital.
Consultants Sleep/Plmnry Medcn29275 W 10 Mile Rd, Farmington Hills, MI 48336 Directions (248) 350-2722
Consultants in Sleep and Pulmonary Medicine26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 501, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 662-4370
- 3 1225 S Latson Rd Ste 320, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (248) 350-2722
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
He is an amazing physician with excellent bedside manner!
About Dr. Muhammad Ehtesham, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurocritical Care and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Ehtesham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehtesham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Ehtesham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ehtesham.
