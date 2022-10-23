See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD

Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their fellowship with University of Central Florida/HCA Osceola Regional Medical Center - 2021

Dr. Faiz works at HCA Florida Osceola Primary Care in Kissimmee, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Faiz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Osceola Care Specialists
    806 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 987-2946
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 1 ratings
Patient Ratings (1)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Faiz?

Oct 23, 2022
Pays due attention
Hussain — Oct 23, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Faiz to family and friends

Dr. Faiz's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Faiz

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD.

About Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD

Specialties
  • Internal Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1285137059
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of Central Florida/HCA Osceola Regional Medical Center - 2021
Fellowship
Internship
  • University of Central Florida/HCA Osceola Regional Medical Center
Internship

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Faiz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Faiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Faiz works at HCA Florida Osceola Primary Care in Kissimmee, FL. View the full address on Dr. Faiz’s profile.

Dr. Faiz speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

Dr. Faiz has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faiz.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Muhammad Faiz, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.