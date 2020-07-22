Overview of Dr. Muhammad Farhan, MD

Dr. Muhammad Farhan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.



Dr. Farhan works at Truman Medical Center in Kansas City, MO with other offices in Olathe, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.