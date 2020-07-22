Dr. Muhammad Farhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Farhan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Farhan, MD
Dr. Muhammad Farhan, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with University Health Truman Medical Center.
Dr. Farhan works at
Dr. Farhan's Office Locations
Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery2301 Holmes St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-1000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
University Health Pharmacy2101 Charlotte St, Kansas City, MO 64108 Directions (816) 404-7800
Cottonwood Springs LLC13351 S Arapaho Dr, Olathe, KS 66062 Directions (913) 353-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- University Health Truman Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He made me feel okay with my trigger point injections. He is calm, through, and extremely good at what he does.
About Dr. Muhammad Farhan, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1841483542
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pain Medicine and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farhan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farhan has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Farhan speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Farhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.