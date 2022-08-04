Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ghani, MD

Dr. Muhammad Ghani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College and Civic Hospital and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.



Dr. Ghani works at Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.