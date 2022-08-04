Dr. Muhammad Ghani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ghani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ghani, MD
Dr. Muhammad Ghani, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College and Civic Hospital and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus and University Medical Center.
Dr. Ghani works at
Dr. Ghani's Office Locations
-
1
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Horizon Ridge2460 W Horizon Ridge Pkwy, Henderson, NV 89052 Directions (702) 970-4985Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ghani?
He is great and very helpful I love Dr. Ghani I have been with him for 8 years he always has the best nurses too!!!
About Dr. Muhammad Ghani, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1427055045
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital|H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center &amp;amp; Research Institute
- Brookdale University Hospital and Medical Center
- Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College and Civic Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ghani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ghani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ghani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ghani works at
Dr. Ghani has seen patients for Polycythemia Rubra Vera and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ghani on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Ghani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ghani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ghani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ghani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.