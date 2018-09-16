Dr. Muhammad Gillan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gillan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Gillan, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Gillan, MD
Dr. Muhammad Gillan, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They completed their fellowship with Okla University Hsc
Dr. Gillan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Gillan's Office Locations
-
1
Radiology Group Inc1211 N Shartel Ave Ste 700, Oklahoma City, OK 73103 Directions (405) 702-6700
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
- Ssm Health Saint Anthony Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oklahoma Health Network
- OSMA Health
- Self Pay
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gillan?
He is a very helpful and insightful doctor who truly cares for the patient. He's made me feel better and I feel comfortable talking to him! He's definitely my favorite doctor! I would 100% recommend him, and trust me I spend time to give a doctor a review unless I truly like them
About Dr. Muhammad Gillan, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1114918869
Education & Certifications
- Okla University Hsc
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- UPMC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gillan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gillan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gillan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gillan works at
Dr. Gillan has seen patients for Limb Pain, Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gillan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gillan speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Gillan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gillan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gillan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gillan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.