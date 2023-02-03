Overview of Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD

Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital, Sparrow Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.



Dr. Hamdan works at Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.