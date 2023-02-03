See All Oncologists in Lansing, MI
Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD

Medical Oncology
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD

Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Sparrow Carson Hospital, Sparrow Clinton Hospital, Sparrow Eaton Hospital, Sparrow Hospital and Spectrum Health Pennock.

Dr. Hamdan works at Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center in Lansing, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hamdan's Office Locations

    Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center
    1140 E Michigan Ave Ste 200, Lansing, MI 48912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 364-9402
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Sparrow Carson Hospital
  • Sparrow Clinton Hospital
  • Sparrow Eaton Hospital
  • Sparrow Hospital
  • Spectrum Health Pennock

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Treatment frequency



Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Anemia
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Bleeding Disorders
Lymphocytosis
Acute Leukemia
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
Bone Cancer
Bone Marrow Biopsy
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Hodgkin's Disease
Hypercoagulable State
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Leukocytosis
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes
Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Neutropenia
Nodular Lymphoma
Pancytopenia
Polycythemia Rubra Vera
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Purpura
Thrombocytosis
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Burkitt's Lymphoma
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Hemophilia
Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's )
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mycosis Fungoides
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia)
Reticulosarcoma
Sickle Cell Disease
Thalassemia
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 03, 2023
    When I first started with Dr. Hamdan, I was sick and terrified. When I left after my first visit I felt hopeful and comforted that everything would be fine. He assured me he was going to take good care of me and has for the last 4 months. He acted quickly and started me in treatment within a couple of weeks after testing confirmed my disease. He knew exactly how he wanted to treat me and I feel great now. He gets two thumbs up from this patient.
    Robyn Reed — Feb 03, 2023
    About Dr. Muhammad Hamdan, MD

    • Medical Oncology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528091980
    Education & Certifications

    • U Tex SW Med Ctr
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    • Damascus Univ
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hamdan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamdan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamdan works at Sparrow Herbert-Herman Cancer Center in Lansing, MI. View the full address on Dr. Hamdan’s profile.

    Dr. Hamdan has seen patients for Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Anemia and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamdan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamdan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamdan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamdan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamdan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

