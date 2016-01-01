Dr. Hameed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad Hameed, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Hameed, MD
Dr. Muhammad Hameed, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Kalamazoo, MI.
Dr. Hameed works at
Dr. Hameed's Office Locations
-
1
West Michigan Cancer Center200 N Park St, Kalamazoo, MI 49007 Directions (269) 373-7488
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Borgess Allegan Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Hospital
- Ascension Borgess Lee Hospital
- Bronson Battle Creek Hospital
- Bronson Lakeview Hospital
- Bronson Methodist Hospital
- Bronson South Haven Hospital
- Oaklawn Hospital
- Sturgis Hospital
- Three Rivers Health
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hameed?
About Dr. Muhammad Hameed, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Punjabi
- 1851556062
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hameed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hameed works at
Dr. Hameed has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Nodular Lymphoma and Esophageal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hameed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hameed speaks Punjabi.
Dr. Hameed has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hameed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hameed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hameed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.