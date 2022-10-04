Dr. Muhammad Hammami, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hammami is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Hammami, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Hammami, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loma Linda University Medical Center and Montclair Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Hammami works at
Locations
Dr Mohammad Shakfeh9140 Haven Ave Ste 115, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 606-4860
Hospital Affiliations
- Loma Linda University Medical Center
- Montclair Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Saw the doctor within five minutes he came with warm welcoming and he was very patient and answered all questions!!my son was very comfortable with he arranged another follow up appointment within two weeks and they emailed my son with all informations he needed.very professional doctor and staff
About Dr. Muhammad Hammami, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1073801809
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hammami has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hammami accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hammami has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hammami. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hammami.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hammami, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hammami appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.