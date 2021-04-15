See All Pain Medicine Doctors in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD

Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Habib works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain and Constipation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Habib's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rutgers- The Cancer Institute of New Jersey
    195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 235-2465
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Product Transfusion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Infusion Therapy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Habib?

    Apr 15, 2021
    Dr Habib is a wonderful and caring palliative care physician. I have complete trust in the care he is currently providing to me. He answers all questions with honesty and understanding. I have so much confidence in his capabilities. I feel so blessed to have him as my doctor .
    Robin Campanale — Apr 15, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Habib to family and friends

    Dr. Habib's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Habib

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD.

    About Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 18 years of experience
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
    • 1518117902
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Chicago Hospital &amp; Clinics|University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine|University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Utah Hospital &amp; Clinics|University Of Utah Hospitals and Clinics
    • Saint Josephs Hospital|St Joseph Hospital
    • National University Of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan
    • Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Habib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Habib works at Surgical Oncology Associates/BHMG in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Habib’s profile.

    Dr. Habib has seen patients for Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Habib speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

