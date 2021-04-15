Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Habib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD
Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from National University Of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib's Office Locations
-
1
Rutgers- The Cancer Institute of New Jersey195 Little Albany St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 235-2465Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- SelectCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
- Vytra Health Plans
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Habib?
Dr Habib is a wonderful and caring palliative care physician. I have complete trust in the care he is currently providing to me. He answers all questions with honesty and understanding. I have so much confidence in his capabilities. I feel so blessed to have him as my doctor .
About Dr. Muhammad Hamza Habib, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1518117902
Education & Certifications
- University Of Chicago Hospital & Clinics|University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine|University of Chicago-Pritzker School of Medicine|University Of Utah Hospital & Clinics|University Of Utah Hospitals and Clinics
- Saint Josephs Hospital|St Joseph Hospital
- National University Of Sciences and Technology, Pakistan
- Internal Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Habib has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Habib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Habib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Habib works at
Dr. Habib has seen patients for Cancer Pain, Chronic Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Habib on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Habib speaks Hindi, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Habib. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Habib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Habib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Habib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.