Overview

Dr. Muhammad Hanif, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Dow Medical College|Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann The Woodlands Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - The Vintage Hospital and St. Luke's Health - The Woodlands Hospital.



Dr. Hanif works at Northwest Internal Medicine Specialists in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pneumonia, Muscle Weakness and Bedsores along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.