Dr. Muhammad Haq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Haq, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Haq, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Santa Barbara, CA.
Dr. Haq works at
Locations
-
1
Sansum Orthopedic Clinic, Santa Barbara, CA215 Pesetas Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93110 Directions (805) 681-7820
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haq?
I see Dr Haq for my thyroid and reactive hypoglycemia as well as my daughter. He's the best endocrinologist I’ve seen and we are extremely happy with his care. We travel 1 1/2 hours to see him because it’s worth it. He’s smart, kind and we are lucky to have him as our endocrinologist.
About Dr. Muhammad Haq, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1710126388
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haq has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haq works at
Dr. Haq has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Haq. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haq.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.