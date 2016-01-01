Overview

Dr. Muhammad Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Hasan works at A & Q MEDICAL CARE PLLC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Malnutrition along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.