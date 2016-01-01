Dr. Muhammad Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Hasan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Hasan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Sind Med Coll, U Karachi and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center.
Dr. Hasan works at
Locations
-
1
A & Q Medical Care Pllc608 Schenectady Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 638-8185
-
2
Cambria Medical Care PC9413 Flatlands Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11236 Directions (718) 638-8185
Hospital Affiliations
- Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hasan?
About Dr. Muhammad Hasan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1134170640
Education & Certifications
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Interfaith Medical Center
- Sind Med Coll, U Karachi
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hasan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hasan accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hasan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hasan works at
Dr. Hasan has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Malnutrition, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hasan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hasan speaks Spanish.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hasan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hasan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hasan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hasan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.