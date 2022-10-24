Overview

Dr. Muhammad Hefzy, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Charles Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Saint Anne Hospital, ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital and University of Toledo Medical Center.



Dr. Hefzy works at Comprehensive Center Pain Mgmt in Toledo, OH with other offices in Defiance, OH and Maumee, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.