Overview of Dr. Muhammad Hizkil, MD

Dr. Muhammad Hizkil, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.



Dr. Hizkil works at PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIANS OF HOLLYWOOD in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Kissimmee, FL and Saint Cloud, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.