Dr. Muhammad Imran, MD is accepting new patients
Dr. Muhammad Imran, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Imran, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest and Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital.
Dr. Imran works at
Locations
Allergy Sinus & Arthritis Clinic17070 Red Oak Dr Ste 305, Houston, TX 77090 Directions (832) 281-7715
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a wonderful experience with Dr Imran. He treated my mom's allergies
About Dr. Muhammad Imran, MD
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ZAGAZIG UNIVERSITY / BENHA FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Allergy & Immunology and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imran has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Imran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Imran. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imran.
