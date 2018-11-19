Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD
Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is a Critical Care Medicine Specialist in Richmond, KY. They specialize in Critical Care Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Richmond.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal's Office Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary Critical Care & Sleep Medicine Richmond793 Eastern Byp Ste 216, Richmond, KY 40475 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Pulmonary & Critical Care Medicine852 Ridgewood Dr Ste A, Berea, KY 40403 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Richmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
Very professional! Made me very comfortable and explained everything in detail concerning my condition. Staff very friendly. Would totally recommend Dr. Iqbal
About Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD
- Critical Care Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1356547491
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- SUNY Downstate Med Ctr
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine, Pulmonary Disease and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Iqbal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal speaks Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Iqbal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.