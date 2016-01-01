Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iqbal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Locations
-
1
Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center33100 Cleveland Clinic Blvd, Avon, OH 44011 Directions (888) 531-3960Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iqbal?
About Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Male
- 1548688187
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iqbal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iqbal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iqbal works at
Dr. Iqbal has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iqbal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iqbal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iqbal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iqbal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iqbal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.