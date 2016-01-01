Overview

Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Avon, OH. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PUNJAB / KING EDWARD MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Iqbal works at Avon - Richard E. Jacobs Health Center in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.