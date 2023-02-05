Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD
Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health North.
Dr. Ismail's Office Locations
Pirzada Psychiatric Services Inc10000 W Sample Rd Ste A, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Directions (954) 601-6321
Hospital Affiliations
- Broward Health North
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ismail is an amazing doctor. He listens to your concerns and he never rush through the appointment. The office is never crowded and the wait time is short. His staff is also well mannered.
About Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD
- Neurology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Indian and Urdu
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Long Island Jewish Med Center
- Long Is Jewish Hosp
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ismail accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ismail speaks Arabic, Indian and Urdu.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ismail, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ismail appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.