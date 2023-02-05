See All Neurologists in Coral Springs, FL
Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD

Neurology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD

Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Coral Springs, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Broward Health North.

Dr. Ismail works at Ismail, MD, PA, Coral Springs, FL in Coral Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ismail's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pirzada Psychiatric Services Inc
    10000 W Sample Rd Ste A, Coral Springs, FL 33065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 601-6321

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Broward Health North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
Dementia
Alzheimer's Disease
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Encephalopathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2023
    Dr. Ismail is an amazing doctor. He listens to your concerns and he never rush through the appointment. The office is never crowded and the wait time is short. His staff is also well mannered.
    — Feb 05, 2023
    About Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Indian and Urdu
    NPI Number
    • 1275584211
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Long Island Jewish Med Center
    Internship
    • Long Is Jewish Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Ismail, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ismail is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ismail has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ismail has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ismail works at Ismail, MD, PA, Coral Springs, FL in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Ismail’s profile.

    Dr. Ismail has seen patients for Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ismail on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Ismail. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ismail.

