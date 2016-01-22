See All Pediatric Endocrinologists in Flint, MI
Dr. Muhammad Jabbar, MD

Pediatric Endocrinology
4.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Jabbar, MD is a Pediatric Endocrinology Specialist in Flint, MI. They specialize in Pediatric Endocrinology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH and is affiliated with Hurley Medical Center.

Dr. Jabbar works at Hurley Medical Center in Flint, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 1, Abnormal Thyroid and Diabetes With Renal Manifestations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Hurley Medical Center
    1 Hurley Plz, Flint, MI 48503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 230-3940
    Pediatric Cardiology in Flint
    6140 Rashelle Dr, Flint, MI 48507 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-2690
    Hurley Children's Clinic
    300 E 1st St Ste 201, Flint, MI 48502 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-9773
    Bright Future Pediatrics
    1125 S Linden Rd Ste 500, Flint, MI 48532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 262-2140

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hurley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetes Type 1
Abnormal Thyroid
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations

Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Precocious Puberty Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Congenital Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Short Stature Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (CAH) Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus, Nephrogenic Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hashimoto's Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperchylomicronemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Klinefelter Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Multiple Endocrine Neoplasia Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Subacute Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroiditis Chevron Icon
Turner Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    New York, NY — Jan 22, 2016
    About Dr. Muhammad Jabbar, MD

    • Pediatric Endocrinology
    • 44 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali
    NPI Number
    • 1194876409
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF DHAKA / INSTITUTE OF POST GRADUATE MEDICINE & RESEARCH
