Offers telehealth
Dr. Muhammad Jawad, MB BS is a General Surgery Specialist in Ocala, FL.
Bariatric and Laparoscopy Center of Ocala Inc2820 SE 3rd Ct Ste 100, Ocala, FL 34471 Directions (352) 351-5770
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Amazing. Had surgery in 2007 still at my same weight 117 lbs. No problems. Best thing i ever did
- General Surgery
- English, Arabic
- 1699767574
Dr. Jawad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jawad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jawad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jawad has seen patients for Sleeve Gastrectomy, Gastric Bypass Surgery, Laparoscopic and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jawad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jawad speaks Arabic.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Jawad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jawad.
