Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kafeel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Hematologists
- NY
- Flushing
- Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD
Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD
Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Flushing, NY. They graduated from Universidad Tecnol?gica de Santiago and is affiliated with Flushing Hospital Medical Center, Mount Sinai Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Kafeel works at
Dr. Kafeel's Office Locations
-
1
Hematology Oncology Associates of NY15806 Northern Blvd, Flushing, NY 11358 Directions (718) 517-3550
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Biopsy
- View other providers who treat Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
- View other providers who treat Folic Acid Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Leukocytosis
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Thalassemia
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Acquired Aplastic Anemia
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anemia of Pregnancy
- View other providers who treat Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS)
- View other providers who treat Blood Cancer
- View other providers who treat Blood Disorders
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
- View other providers who treat Brain Disorders
- View other providers who treat Brain Tumor
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Recurrence
- View other providers who treat Breast Diseases
- View other providers who treat Cancer
- View other providers who treat Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Common Cold
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Endocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Endometrial Cancer
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Extracranial Germ Cell Tumors
- View other providers who treat Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gastric Cancer, Borrmann 4
- View other providers who treat Gastric Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Gastrinoma
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Tract Tumors
- View other providers who treat Genitourinary Cancers
- View other providers who treat Gum Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gynecologic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia
- View other providers who treat Hemophilia A
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hodgkin's Disease
- View other providers who treat Hypercoagulable State
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
- View other providers who treat Iron Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Leukemia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Tumor
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytosis
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma of the Breast
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large Cell, Anaplastic
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Malignant Neoplasm of Head
- View other providers who treat Malignant Pleural Effusion
- View other providers who treat Malignant Tumor of Gum
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Metastatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Myelodysplastic Syndromes
- View other providers who treat Myeloma
- View other providers who treat Myeloproliferative Disorders
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Neuroblastoma
- View other providers who treat Neutropenia
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Oral Cancer
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Tumor
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancytopenia
- View other providers who treat Pernicious Anemia
- View other providers who treat Polycythemia Rubra Vera
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Pulmonary Disease
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Secondary Malignancies
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sickle Cell Disease
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytopenia
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Vascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat von Willebrand Disease
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Kafeel?
Amazing doctor. Great listener. Always a phone call or text message away. Care tremendously about his patients.
About Dr. Muhammad Kafeel, MD
- Hematology
- English, Hindi, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1174756423
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale Hopsital Medical Center
- Universidad Tecnol?gica de Santiago
- Diwan Dayaram Jethamal Sindh Govt. Science College
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kafeel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kafeel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kafeel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kafeel works at
Dr. Kafeel has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kafeel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kafeel speaks Hindi, Panjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kafeel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kafeel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kafeel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kafeel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.