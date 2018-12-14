Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg, South Texas Health System McAllen and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.
Dr. Khan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians Pediatric Center Cardiology - McAllen5506 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Directions (956) 661-0066Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
- Knapp Medical Center
- Mission Regional Medical Center
- Rio Grande Regional Hospital
- South Texas Health System Edinburg
- South Texas Health System McAllen
- Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Driscoll Health Plan
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Superior HealthPlan
- TPA
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
He was the best he will be my favorite Dr to go to time does not define the importance of my diagnosis and my well being
About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English, Spanish
- 1003963828
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
- Lincoln Med & Mh Ctr
- Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
- BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatric Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Congenital Heart Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.