Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD

Pediatric Cardiology
3.2 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Edinburg, TX. They graduated from BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital At Renaissance, Knapp Medical Center, Mission Regional Medical Center, Rio Grande Regional Hospital, South Texas Health System Edinburg, South Texas Health System McAllen and Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.

Dr. Khan works at UT Physicians Advanced Cardiopulmonary Therapies & Transplantation in Edinburg, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Cardiac Imaging and Congenital Heart Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    UT Physicians Pediatric Center Cardiology - McAllen
    5506 S Jackson Rd, Edinburg, TX 78539 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (956) 661-0066
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

  • Doctors Hospital At Renaissance
  • Knapp Medical Center
  • Mission Regional Medical Center
  • Rio Grande Regional Hospital
  • South Texas Health System Edinburg
  • South Texas Health System McAllen
  • Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tetralogy of Fallot Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Atrioventricular Septal Defect (AVSD) Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Ebstein's Anomaly Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Kawasaki Disease Chevron Icon
Marfan Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Transposition of Great Arteries Chevron Icon
Truncus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Superior HealthPlan
    • TPA
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Dec 14, 2018
    He was the best he will be my favorite Dr to go to time does not define the importance of my diagnosis and my well being
    Jimhogg county , TX — Dec 14, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
    About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003963828
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lincoln Med & Mh Ctr
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • BAHUDDIN ZAKARIA UNIVERSITY / NISHTAR MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatric Cardiology
    Board Certifications
