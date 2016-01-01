Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brigham City, UT. They graduated from Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore and is affiliated with Ogden Regional Medical Center, Brigham City Community Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital and Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan's Office Locations
-
1
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates - South Medical Dr970 Medical Dr Ste 311, Brigham City, UT 84302 Directions (801) 877-8558
-
2
Northern Utah Cardiovascular Associates425 E 5350 S Ste 400, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 254-5832Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
- Brigham City Community Hospital
- Cache Valley Hospital
- Cheyenne Regional Medical Center – West Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1215189634
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Albany Medical College Hospital Center
- Albany Medical College Hospital Center
- Allama Iqbal Medical College Lahore
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
