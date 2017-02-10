See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Omaha, NE
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD

Internal Medicine
4.6 (9)
Call for new patient details
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Midwest Cardiology PC in Omaha, NE. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Khan's Office Locations

    Midwest Cardiology PC
    8420 W Dodge Rd Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 390-0111
    Nebraska Methodist Hospital
    8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 390-0111
    Bessmer PC
    105 S 90th St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68114 (402) 390-0111

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Limb Pain
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Limb Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wheezing
Shortness of Breath
Limb Pain
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Chest Pain
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Chronic Neck Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dehydration
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Essential Tremor
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Gout
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Insomnia
Iron Metabolism Disorders
Joint Pain
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
Limb Cramp
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Rash
Sarcoidosis
Secondary Hypertension
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Venous Compression
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 10, 2017
    About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

