Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Omaha, NE. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital.
Midwest Cardiology PC8420 W Dodge Rd Ste 105, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-0111
Nebraska Methodist Hospital8303 Dodge St, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-0111
Bessmer PC105 S 90th St Ste 201, Omaha, NE 68114 Directions (402) 390-0111
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He saved my life when other local cardiologists have up pn me. Great bedside manner, takes time with you. He is a Great doctor!
- Internal Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.