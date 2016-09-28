Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.



Dr. Khan works at Collin County Heart Center in McKinney, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.