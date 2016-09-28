Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Hospice & Palliative Medicine Specialist in McKinney, TX. They specialize in Hospice & Palliative Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Medical City Plano.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Vein Clinic of Texas4201 Medical Center Dr Ste 380, McKinney, TX 75069 Directions (972) 529-6939
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Medical City Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Advantra
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Texas True Choice
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
Very friendly staff, love the whole group!
About Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
- Hospice & Palliative Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1356334031
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Waye State U Hosps
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
- St Patrick College, Karachi Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan speaks Spanish and Urdu.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.