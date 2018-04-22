Overview of Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Medical City Fort Worth and Texas Health Specialty Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Muhammad Khan, MD in Fort Worth, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.