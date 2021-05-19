Overview of Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland, Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital and St. Luke's Health–Sugar Land Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Sugarland Neurology & Sleep in Sugar Land, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.