Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD
Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Dr. Khan works at
Rochester Neuro and Sleep Center940 W Avon Rd Ste 8, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-5600Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 1:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bankers Life and Casualty
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Kahn has improved the quality of my life. He is a good listener and very insightful. You are in good hands with him.
- Neurology
- 43 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1558384693
- Wayne State Med Sch
- Texas Tech University School of Medicine|Texas Technical University
- King Edward Medical University
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Urdu.
84 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
