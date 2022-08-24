Overview

Dr. Muhammad Khan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward Medical University and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Khan works at Rochester Neuro And Sleep Center in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Seizure Disorders and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.