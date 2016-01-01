Dr. Muhammad Khawaja, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khawaja is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Khawaja, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Khawaja, MD
Dr. Muhammad Khawaja, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Bel Air, MD. They completed their residency with Indiana University
Dr. Khawaja works at
Dr. Khawaja's Office Locations
Upper Chesapeake Hematology and Oncology500 Upper Chesapeake Dr, Bel Air, MD 21014 Directions (443) 643-3010
Upper Chesapeake Hematology & Oncology Services, LLC2027 Pulaski Hwy Ste 101, Havre de Grace, MD 21078 Directions (443) 643-3010
Maryland Hematology Oncology9114 Philadelphia Rd Ste 208, Baltimore, MD 21237 Directions (443) 643-3010
Hospital Affiliations
- UM Upper Chesapeake Health
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Muhammad Khawaja, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1871724153
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
