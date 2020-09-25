Dr. Muhammad Kudaimi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kudaimi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Kudaimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Kudaimi, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Munster, IN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital.
Dr. Kudaimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Muhammad M. Kudaimi801 MacArthur Blvd Ste 303, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4077
-
2
Community Hospital - Ldrp901 MacArthur Blvd, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 836-4077MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
- 3 9116 Columbia Ave, Munster, IN 46321 Directions (219) 703-2409
-
4
St Catherine Hospital Inc4321 Fir St, East Chicago, IN 46312 Directions (219) 836-4077
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
- St. Catherine Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kudaimi?
He cared for me when I had abdominal pain. He was a wonderful doctor. Wish there were more like hiM. Listens and isn’t rushed
About Dr. Muhammad Kudaimi, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English, Arabic, Arabic, Greek and Spanish
- 1629011747
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF DAMASCUS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kudaimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kudaimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kudaimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kudaimi works at
Dr. Kudaimi has seen patients for Gastritis, Hemorrhoids and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kudaimi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kudaimi speaks Arabic, Arabic, Greek and Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Kudaimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kudaimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kudaimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kudaimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.