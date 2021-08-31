See All Pediatricians in Plano, TX
Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (22)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD

Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Dr. Majeed works at North Dallas Childrens Clinic in Plano, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Majeed's Office Locations

  1. 1
    North Dallas Childrens Clinic
    6853 Coit Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 312-1288
  2. 2
    Legacy Home Health Care
    4500 Legacy Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 312-1288

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Pain
Acute Behavioral Diseases
Acute Bronchitis
Abdominal Pain
Acute Behavioral Diseases
Acute Bronchitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Behavioral Diseases Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Adult Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Care Management Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Medical Nutrition Therapy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Nutritional Diseases Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Majeed?

    Aug 31, 2021
    Dr. Majeed has been our children's doctor for past 16 years and never once I had any problem whatsoever. He has always been patient to listen to our concerns and answer all questions in detail. His staff have been great. If feels like they work for him from their heart. Ms. Susan particularly has been there many many years and always polite, nice, and accommodating.
    — Aug 31, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Majeed to family and friends

    Dr. Majeed's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Majeed

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD.

    About Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatrics
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1417032384
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Pediatrics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Majeed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Majeed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Majeed works at North Dallas Childrens Clinic in Plano, TX. View the full address on Dr. Majeed’s profile.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Majeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Majeed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Majeed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.