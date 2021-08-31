Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Majeed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Majeed, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KARACHI / DOW MEDICAL COLLEGE.
North Dallas Childrens Clinic, 6853 Coit Rd Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024, (972) 312-1288
Legacy Home Health Care, 4500 Legacy Dr Ste 100, Plano, TX 75024, (972) 312-1288
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Majeed has been our children's doctor for past 16 years and never once I had any problem whatsoever. He has always been patient to listen to our concerns and answer all questions in detail. His staff have been great. If feels like they work for him from their heart. Ms. Susan particularly has been there many many years and always polite, nice, and accommodating.
Dr. Majeed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Majeed accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Majeed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Majeed.
