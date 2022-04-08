Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD
Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Wilkes Barre, PA.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik's Office Locations
- 1 1000 E Mountain Dr Bldg Valley, Wilkes Barre, PA 18711 Directions (570) 808-3200
-
2
Geisinger Health System100 N Academy Ave, Danville, PA 17822 Directions (570) 271-6472
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Community Medical Center
- Geisinger Medical Center
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
It was my 1st time meeting the doctor I was very happy with him he was very compassionate he listened to everything that I said and he explained everything in terms that I could understand. I am confident that he will get to the bottom of what's going on with me.
About Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1528487816
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.