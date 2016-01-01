Overview of Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD

Dr. Muhammad Malik, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Winter Garden, FL. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Malik works at West Orange Nephrology in Winter Garden, FL with other offices in Longwood, FL, Ocoee, FL and Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.