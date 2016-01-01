Overview of Dr. Muhammad Mir, MD

Dr. Muhammad Mir, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Nacogdoches Medical Center, Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital, St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Mir works at Ssk Physician Associates in Lufkin, TX with other offices in Center, TX, Nacogdoches, TX and San Augustine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.