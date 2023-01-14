See All Infectious Disease Medicine Doctors in Houston, TX
Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD

Infectious Disease Medicine
3.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD

Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.

Dr. Motiwala works at Houston Infectious Diseases Consultants, PA in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Dr. Motiwala's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Infectious Diseases Consultants, PA
    2211 Norfolk St Ste 105, Houston, TX 77098 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 241-9764
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Sepsis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bacterial Sepsis Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Sepsis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sepsis
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Motiwala?

    Jan 14, 2023
    infected with infecctious disease caaused by lympedema, the antibiotics do not work, he has suggested to take antibiotics for life, on this for a month and so far it ppears to be keep it from getting worse that i can tell but is not getting better, ice called him for a refil for i dont want to even skip a dat fir it will begin to get worse, but i am sure with his professionability, he will make sure to get me the antibetics that i need,
    Roxanne — Jan 14, 2023
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Motiwala to family and friends

    Dr. Motiwala's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Motiwala

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD.

    About Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD

    Specialties
    • Infectious Disease Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447576707
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St. Francis Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dow Medical College
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Motiwala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Motiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Motiwala works at Houston Infectious Diseases Consultants, PA in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Motiwala’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Motiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motiwala.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.