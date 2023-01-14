Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Motiwala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD
Overview of Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD
Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Dow Medical College and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball.
Dr. Motiwala works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Motiwala's Office Locations
-
1
Houston Infectious Diseases Consultants, PA2211 Norfolk St Ste 105, Houston, TX 77098 Directions (832) 241-9764Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Motiwala?
infected with infecctious disease caaused by lympedema, the antibiotics do not work, he has suggested to take antibiotics for life, on this for a month and so far it ppears to be keep it from getting worse that i can tell but is not getting better, ice called him for a refil for i dont want to even skip a dat fir it will begin to get worse, but i am sure with his professionability, he will make sure to get me the antibetics that i need,
About Dr. Muhammad Motiwala, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- English
- 1447576707
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- St. Francis Medical Center
- Dow Medical College
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Motiwala has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Motiwala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Motiwala works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Motiwala. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Motiwala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Motiwala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Motiwala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.