Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hamtramck, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Harper University Hospital.
Dr. Munir works at
Locations
-
1
M.a.munir MD PC11400 Joseph Campau St, Hamtramck, MI 48212 Directions (248) 288-6800
-
2
Alexis Rehab Services4045 W 13 Mile Rd Ste C, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 288-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Harper University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Munir?
Dr.munir is a professional with Emotions! He is very detailed in your needs. He gives you the time & attention most Dr's won't! He explains PERFECTLY_ and LISTENS INTENSELY+(I'M A retired nurse = I OUTTA KNOW!?
About Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1124079553
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII / JOHN A. BURNS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Munir accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Munir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Munir works at
Dr. Munir has seen patients for Chest Pain, Sinus Tachycardia and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Munir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.