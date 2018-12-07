Overview

Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward College/University of Punjab and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health North Hospital.



Dr. Munir works at Harmony Medical Associates in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.