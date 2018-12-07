See All Psychiatrists in Fishers, IN
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD

Psychiatry
3.0 (40)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward College/University of Punjab and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health North Hospital.

Dr. Munir works at Harmony Medical Associates in Fishers, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harmony Medical Associates
    11956 Fishers Crossing Dr, Fishers, IN 46038 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 842-5555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital North
  • Indiana University Health North Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Panic Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
School Refusal Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Life
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Munir?

    Dec 07, 2018
    I’m a social worker and I’ve been seeing a psychiatrist since I was young. I always hated them because I felt they didn’t take time to listen to my situation. Dr Munir is the first doctor to show me empathy and understand where I’m coming from. He is by far the best doctor I’ve ever had. I like an hour away and still drive just for him
    — Dec 07, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Munir to family and friends

    Dr. Munir's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Munir

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD.

    About Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457379224
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brown University-Rhode Island Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State School of Medicine-Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • UAMS Medical Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • King Edward College/University of Punjab
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Munir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Munir works at Harmony Medical Associates in Fishers, IN. View the full address on Dr. Munir’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Munir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Munir.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Munir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Munir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.