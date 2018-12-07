Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from King Edward College/University of Punjab and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Indiana University Health North Hospital.
Dr. Munir works at
Locations
Harmony Medical Associates11956 Fishers Crossing Dr, Fishers, IN 46038 Directions (317) 842-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital North
- Indiana University Health North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I’m a social worker and I’ve been seeing a psychiatrist since I was young. I always hated them because I felt they didn’t take time to listen to my situation. Dr Munir is the first doctor to show me empathy and understand where I’m coming from. He is by far the best doctor I’ve ever had. I like an hour away and still drive just for him
About Dr. Muhammad Munir, MD
- Psychiatry
- 26 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu
- 1457379224
Education & Certifications
- Brown University-Rhode Island Hospital
- Wayne State School of Medicine-Detroit Rec Hospital And University Health Center
- UAMS Medical Center
- King Edward College/University of Punjab
Dr. Munir speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Munir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.
